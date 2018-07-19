TRAFFIC

California DMV offering electronic driver's license application to shorten wait time at office

Getting your driver's license in California just got a whole lot less time consuming. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Getting your driver's license in California just got a whole lot less time consuming.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering an easy-to-use electronic application to complete your driver's license or ID card before visiting a local office.

This would allow you to simply create an account, fill out the form and you're done.


Then, when you arrive at the DMV office, workers can easily access your completed form, thus shortening the time you have to spend at the DMV.

