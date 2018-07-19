Save time during your next DMV field office visit by completing the new electronic driver license and ID card application online before visiting a DMV field office. Fill it out at https://t.co/l4bkrKtIvU. https://t.co/X6oHGj0xKa — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) July 18, 2018

Getting your driver's license in California just got a whole lot less time consuming.The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering an easy-to-use electronic application to complete your driver's license or ID card before visiting a local office.This would allow you to simply create an account, fill out the form and you're done.Then, when you arrive at the DMV office, workers can easily access your completed form, thus shortening the time you have to spend at the DMV.