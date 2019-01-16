EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5089826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Bernardino County firefighters were responding to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, officials said.

Heavy fog in the #CajonPass was a contributing factor to a chain reaction crash that has all southbound lanes of the I-15 shutdown. CHP says as many as 20-25 vehicles involved. Mostly minor to mod injuries. Stay tuned to @ABC7 for more updates. pic.twitter.com/HcKDsHpuL5 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) January 16, 2019

A crash involving as many as 25 vehicles on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Wednesday morning injured nearly three dozen people and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.The chain-reaction pileup occurred about 9 a.m. at Oak Hill Road and left most of the victims with moderate to minor injuries, according to the county fire department, which performed triage at the crash site.The majority of the patients declined to be transported to a hospital, according to fire officials. Two were taken to a medical center with unspecified injuries.Weather and speed were believed to be contributing factors to the collision, which began when a vehicle spun out and others swerved in an attempt to avoid it, investigators said. Visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.A miles-long backup of traffic ensued as California Highway Patrol and Caltrans personnel worked to clear the roadway. Several cars and at least three big rigs were heavily damaged in the wreck.All lanes were reopened about 12 p.m., Caltrans said.