TRAFFIC

Cajon Pass: Crash involving as many 25 vehicles shuts down SB 15 Freeway for hours

EMBED </>More Videos

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured. (Jessica Olvera, Victor Valley News)

By and ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) --
A crash involving as many as 25 vehicles on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Wednesday morning injured nearly three dozen people and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.

The chain-reaction pileup occurred about 9 a.m. at Oak Hill Road and left most of the victims with moderate to minor injuries, according to the county fire department, which performed triage at the crash site.

The majority of the patients declined to be transported to a hospital, according to fire officials. Two were taken to a medical center with unspecified injuries.
EMBED More News Videos

San Bernardino County firefighters were responding to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, officials said.


Weather and speed were believed to be contributing factors to the collision, which began when a vehicle spun out and others swerved in an attempt to avoid it, investigators said. Visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

A miles-long backup of traffic ensued as California Highway Patrol and Caltrans personnel worked to clear the roadway. Several cars and at least three big rigs were heavily damaged in the wreck.

All lanes were reopened about 12 p.m., Caltrans said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-15CHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashcaltransfirefightersCajon JunctionSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Fwy. in Long Beach
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
1 ejected, killed in 6-vehicle pileup on 101 in Hollywood Hills
Road-widening project will cause months of traffic delays in Lake Elsinore
More Traffic
Top Stories
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
Teachers Strike Day 3: Everything you need to know
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Show More
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Woman who tried to drown baby at McDonald's enters plea
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
LAPD Revenge Porn: Officer ordered to stay away from detective
More News