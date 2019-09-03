Simi Valley: Multi-vehicle crash involving charter bus with 33 students on board shuts down WB 118 Freeway for hours

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were injured Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash involving a charter bus with school-age children on board on the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, authorities said.The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Madera Road, the Ventura County Fire Department said, adding that the students were on a field trip en route to the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.The pileup involved 43 people in four vehicles, including 33 minors and seven adults who were on the bus, investigators said. The students were from Horizon Elementary School in Bakersfield.Four people, three of whom suffered minor injuries, were transported to a hospital, according to the Fire Department. A fifth patient declined to be taken to a medical center.The ages of the injured victims were not immediately known.The Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team used struts and wood cribbing blocks to shore up the unstable bus, while other firefighters used ladders to help the passengers disembark.The cause of the pileup was under investigation.The westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway have since reopened.