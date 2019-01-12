101 at Lost Hills. What gives? No NB traffic. Emergency vehicles arriving on scene now pic.twitter.com/QLm3zEO2Hu — ChaseAlert (@ChaseAlert) January 12, 2019

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas after a chase ended in a crash and armed standoff, authorities said.The incident prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the highway in both directions for several hours.The CHP announced the shutdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. in a tweet that said the "reportedly armed individual" was stopped on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Las Virgenes Road.A witness' photo appears to show Highway Patrol officers pointing their firearms at a sedan that crashed into a guardrail on the right shoulder.Other drivers' photos on social media showed traffic backed up for miles on both sides of the 101.All northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said.