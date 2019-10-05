Corona pressing Riverside County to speed up work on 91 Freeway projects

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Corona city leaders are putting pressure on Riverside county transportation officials to resolve some of the city's biggest traffic problems - particularly along the 91 corridor.The city of Corona is demanding projects along the 91 corridor be completed before other highway projects are considered.On Wednesday, the city council voted 4-0 on a resolution aimed at the Riverside County Transportation Commission which is in charge of planning and funding those projects.Councilman Wes Speake authored the measure."You need to finish what you started," Speake said. "I see it as a promise that RCTC made to the folks that use this freeway and pay that money."RCTC told Eyewitness News it is investing $400 million into three projects that should help ease traffic on the 91. That includes building an auxiliary lane from Green River Road to the 241.Residents are eager to see construction get started."Just trying to get on the freeway in this exit right here when they have those lights on - it's really backed up every day, and there is no good time," said one local driver.But that's not the only issue the resolution is taking on.Speake also wants RCTC's 10-year plan to include solutions for lane drops along the 15 Freeway."That stretch on the 15 between the 91 and Cajalco there are three successive lane drops - one at Magnolia, one at Ontario and one at El Cerrito - and not having those taken care of or addressed anywhere in the next 10 years is frankly unacceptable to anybody that uses the 15."And until all the original work on the 91 corridor is completed, Speake doesn't want any of the surplus toll revenues spent elsewhere.Residents somewhat agree."It's not just Corona residents driving through Corona," said Corona resident Sofie Dawson. "But I do believe that a bigger percentage of the pie needs to come here."