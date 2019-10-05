Traffic

Corona pressing Riverside County to speed up work on 91 Freeway projects

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Corona city leaders are putting pressure on Riverside county transportation officials to resolve some of the city's biggest traffic problems - particularly along the 91 corridor.

The city of Corona is demanding projects along the 91 corridor be completed before other highway projects are considered.

On Wednesday, the city council voted 4-0 on a resolution aimed at the Riverside County Transportation Commission which is in charge of planning and funding those projects.

Councilman Wes Speake authored the measure.

"You need to finish what you started," Speake said. "I see it as a promise that RCTC made to the folks that use this freeway and pay that money."

RCTC told Eyewitness News it is investing $400 million into three projects that should help ease traffic on the 91. That includes building an auxiliary lane from Green River Road to the 241.

Residents are eager to see construction get started.

"Just trying to get on the freeway in this exit right here when they have those lights on - it's really backed up every day, and there is no good time," said one local driver.

But that's not the only issue the resolution is taking on.

Speake also wants RCTC's 10-year plan to include solutions for lane drops along the 15 Freeway.

"That stretch on the 15 between the 91 and Cajalco there are three successive lane drops - one at Magnolia, one at Ontario and one at El Cerrito - and not having those taken care of or addressed anywhere in the next 10 years is frankly unacceptable to anybody that uses the 15."

And until all the original work on the 91 corridor is completed, Speake doesn't want any of the surplus toll revenues spent elsewhere.

Residents somewhat agree.

"It's not just Corona residents driving through Corona," said Corona resident Sofie Dawson. "But I do believe that a bigger percentage of the pie needs to come here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcoronariverside countytransportationfreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
"Joker" screenings have security on high alert across LA theaters
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs: Video
Show More
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Nationals even up NLDS in win over Dodgers in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News