605 Freeway: Crash involving semi hauling carnival ride shuts down southbound lanes for hours in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving an overturned semi-truck hauling a carnival ride shut down the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway for hours in Long Beach Tuesday morning.Orange County Fire said the crash occurred near Willow Street shortly after 1 a.m. and left two people hurt.Hazmat crews were called to the scene after a large oil and gas leak was reported following the crash.The driver of the semi-truck was OK and did want medical treatment, while one patient in a BMW was transported to a trauma center, according to authorities.Video from the scene showed the BMW vehicle with extensive front-end damage and the semi-truck on its side.It appeared the semi-truck was carrying a carnival ride in the back of the trailer.All southbound lanes were shut down, and California Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted off at Spring Street.Lanes began to reopen around 9 a.m.