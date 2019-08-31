Traffic

Pacoima hit-and-run: 2 hospitalized after driver reaches speeds of up to 100 mph in rollover crash

By and ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized with severe injuries Friday evening after an SUV struck a pedestrian and later slammed through a fence and crashed near train tracks in Pacoima, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said two people were at the intersection of Osborne and Glenoaks about 10:15 p.m. when one of them, a woman, was struck by a Chevy Tahoe.

The driver sped away from the hit-and-run scene, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the LAPD. As the SUV approached the 9900 block of San Fernando Road, investigators said, the driver slammed on the brakes and the Tahoe went airborne.

The vehicle rolled over several times in the crash.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene, where they found the injured pedestrian and a purported passenger of the SUV. Both were transported to a medical center, where they were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The LAPD spokesperson said investigators were still working to confirm that the injured occupant of the Tahoe was in fact a passenger and not the driver.
