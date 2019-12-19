Traffic

Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead; driver at large

By ABC7.com staff
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning at an intersection in Echo Park, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD officers shut down the intersection as an investigation got underway.

Descriptions of the driver and vehicle that were involved were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficecho parklos angeleslos angeles countyhit and run
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage shooting on 10 Fwy leaves one injured in El Monte area
Investigators raid home in Fountain Valley
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach tentative deal
OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit
3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
Lawsuit targets alleged Phelan puppy mill
Show More
Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
More TOP STORIES News