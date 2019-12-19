Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead; driver at large

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning at an intersection in Echo Park, authorities said.The collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.LAPD officers shut down the intersection as an investigation got underway.Descriptions of the driver and vehicle that were involved were not immediately available.