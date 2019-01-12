HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the rain-slicked 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills Saturday morning forced the closure of all northbound lanes.
One person was killed in the six-vehicle pileup, which occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Barham Boulevard. The deceased victim was apparently ejected from a one of the vehicles.
Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
