Traffic

Fatal crash, downed power lines prompt shut down of 10 Freeway in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes on the 10 Freeway in Ontario were shut down early Wednesday morning after a fatal big rig crash caused power lines to fall.

The crash occurred near the Haven Avenue exit at approximately 3:30 a.m. when a big rig hit a power pole, taking power lines down on the westbound side. Footage from AIR7 HD showed the big rig slightly off the freeway.

The driver of the big rig died in the crash. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Traffic was at a standstill as power lines blocked the lanes in both directions.

Firefighters later moved in and removed the power lines to open the eastbound lanes shortly before 5 a.m.

Two westbound lanes remained closed.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
