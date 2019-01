Fiery truck crash shuts down both sides of 10 Fwy in Colton

Update: I-10 at La Cadena Drive in Colton. All lanes closed in both directions. Please us alternative route. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 https://t.co/12FhNptYav — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 16, 2019

Both sides of the 10 Freeway are shut down in the Colton area of the Inland Empire after a fiery truck crash.The semi crashed around 7:30 p.m., going over the side of the road and then catching fire, and continuing to block some lanes.CHP units responded and blocked off the freeway. Because of the fire, both sides were closed.The driver was able to escape the vehicle without serious injury.Officials say no other vehicle was involved in the collision.The cause of the crash was under investigation.