PCH closure: Twin geysers triggered by rollover crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica

A rollover crash sheared two fire hydrants, triggering twin geysers that shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A rollover crash sheared two fire hydrants, triggering twin geysers that shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

PCH was shut down in both directions between the California Incline and Ocean Avenue due to the wreck, which occurred sometime before 6 a.m. Water was gushing from the two sheared hydrants for several hours before crews were able to shut them off.

Traffic was diverted off the westbound 10 Freeway on the 4th Street off-ramp.

The duration of the closure was not immediately known. There was no word on injuries as a result of the crash.
