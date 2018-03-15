TRAFFIC

Jackknifed semi-truck crash snarls traffic on EB 91 Fwy in Fullerton

A crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major backup of traffic Thursday morning on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major backup of traffic on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton.

A Toyota Camry collided with the big rig in the incident, which was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. near Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured, the CHP said. The Metro Cities Fire Authority said one person was transported to a hospital.

All eastbound lanes were closed in the immediate aftermath of the collision. The Highway Patrol later opened three lanes as a heavy-duty tow truck crew began clearing the wrecked semi-truck from the scene.
