LA launches program to 'restrict' traffic on some streets to give Angelenos more room for recreation

The Slow Streets L.A. program is intended to allow for physical distancing and avoid overcrowding as Angelenos exercise and take walks around their neighborhood.
"This is an exciting moment for us to have a little bit more space in our neighborhoods to do what we're already doing: walking, taking a young baby out in the stroller, skating, biking," he said.
The streets will not be fully closed and local parking and emergency evacuation routes will remain in place under the program, Garcetti said. Signs will be temporarily be deployed in those areas.
Angelenos can apply to bring Slow Streets to their neighborhood at: https://t.co/IFN1XgsjCy pic.twitter.com/rEEzX9yshV— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 16, 2020
The program has already been implemented in Sawtelle and Del Rey, covering about seven miles in the West L.A. neighborhoods. The Slow Street restrictions will be limited to no more than 25 city blocks on residential streets only.
Angelenos can apply to bring the program to their neighborhood, but residents in areas where it has already been implemented expressed their dissatisfaction with the new initiative.
"I've lived here for 50 years, I know a lot of people (and) none of us want this slower streets proposal. All of us are against it," said Catherine Pincu of Del Rey.
The news comes ahead of the first weekend since the reopening of all Los Angeles County beaches. Though restrictions will be in place, officials urged residents to not overcrowd and to maintain physical distancing while engaged in active recreation.