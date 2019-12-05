Traffic

LA Metro to vote on advancing proposal to create toll lanes on 405 Freeway

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking to ease congestion on one of the busiest freeways in the world - the 405 Freeway.

A vote will be held Thursday by LA Metro on a proposal that would add toll lanes on the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The proposal will go before the Metro Board for approval, but would only greenlight funding for the environmental and engineering study phase.

The idea of the project is to convert the current HOV carpool lanes to ExpressLanes on the 405, and charge drivers to use them.

RELATED: Toll lanes for the 405? Officials studying idea to relieve congestion
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California transportation officials are studying the possibility of adding toll lanes to the 405 Freeway in an attempt to help ease congestion.



The toll lanes - 2 in each direction - would stretch from the 101 Freeway at the top of the Sepulveda Pass, down to the 10 Freeway.

The ExpressLanes have $260 million in dedicated Measure M funding lined up.

The engineering study would not be completed until 2023 with construction of the toll lanes not completed until 2027. Expected completion of the project would be mean the lanes would be in place in time for the 2028 Olympics held in L.A.

Metro is also looking at options for a proposed rail line through the Sepulveda Pass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countymetrofreewaytraffictoll road
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCLA community on edge after 2 violent attacks
AIR7 HD struck by drone over downtown LA, makes precautionary landing
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl in Adelanto
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Show More
LAPD union apologizes to family in corpse-groping case
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area
Amazon opens SoCal's first 4-star store at the Americana
3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspect ID'd
More TOP STORIES News