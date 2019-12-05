LA Metro to vote on advancing proposal to create toll lanes on 405 Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5730454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California transportation officials are studying the possibility of adding toll lanes to the 405 Freeway in an attempt to help ease congestion.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking to ease congestion on one of the busiest freeways in the world - the 405 Freeway.A vote will be held Thursday by LA Metro on a proposal that would add toll lanes on the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The proposal will go before the Metro Board for approval, but would only greenlight funding for the environmental and engineering study phase.The idea of the project is to convert the current HOV carpool lanes to ExpressLanes on the 405, and charge drivers to use them.The toll lanes - 2 in each direction - would stretch from the 101 Freeway at the top of the Sepulveda Pass, down to the 10 Freeway.The ExpressLanes have $260 million in dedicated Measure M funding lined up.The engineering study would not be completed until 2023 with construction of the toll lanes not completed until 2027. Expected completion of the project would be mean the lanes would be in place in time for the 2028 Olympics held in L.A.Metro is also looking at options for a proposed rail line through the Sepulveda Pass.