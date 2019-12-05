Traffic

405 Freeway: LA Metro approves $27 million to fund study on proposed toll lanes in Sepulveda Pass

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking to ease congestion on one of the busiest freeways in the world -- the 405 Freeway.

A proposed project would add toll lanes on the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass, and on Thursday Metro's board approved $27 million in funding for an environmental and engineering study phase.

The idea of the project is to convert the current HOV carpool lanes to ExpressLanes on the 405, and charge drivers to use them.

Southern California transportation officials are studying the possibility of adding toll lanes to the 405 Freeway in an attempt to help ease congestion.



The toll lanes -- in each direction -- would stretch from the 101 Freeway at the top of the Sepulveda Pass, down to the 10 Freeway.

The ExpressLanes have $260 million in dedicated Measure M funding lined up.

The engineering study would not be completed until 2023 with construction of the toll lanes not completed until 2027. Expected completion of the project would mean the lanes would be in place in time for the 2028 Olympics held in L.A.

Metro is also looking at options for a proposed rail line through the Sepulveda Pass.
