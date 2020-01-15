Traffic

Metro considers rolling out more buses on busy routes to increase ridership

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is hoping to roll out more buses and on its busiest routes after a steep decline in ridership.

The agency is considering the first major overhaul in its bus network in more than 25 years.

The plan calls for buses to arrive every 10 minutes or less on nearly 30 major routes.

Despite a slight increase last year, Metro's ridership has decreased 17% since 2015.

That's a drop of nearly 60 million bus trips over four years.

"The number one factor we heard from people is they want fast service, they want frequent service and they want that service to be reliable," said Metro official Rick Jager. "If we say it's going to be there at a certain time it needs to be there at a certain time."

Metro is getting ready to hold a series of community meetings in February and March to get the public's input on the new plan.

If it's approved, the first phase could go into effect at the end of this year.

Metro officials are hoping to boost ridership significantly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countymetrobus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
'Parasite' director in the spotlight after Oscar Best Picture nod
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence
Show More
Martinez presides as first Latina LA City Council president
Crimes against homeless people increased 24% in 2019, crime data shows
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Lockdown lifted after powder found at OC federal building
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News