An online survey conducted by Metrolink found that 90 percent of Southern California college students would consider using public transportation over a car."We are now moving more to public transportation because it's hard to find parking. It's hard to get anywhere driving in L.A. People are getting tired of the traffic," Nia Johnson said.Johnson participated in the Regional Student Mobility Forum at Cal State Los Angeles Friday, which included representatives from Metrolink and Metro."Students want to be able to have wifi, they want to have more amenities on public transportation. They also want to feel safe and secure and have affordable prices," Johnson said.A total of 578 college students across the region participated in the survey. The participants attend CSULA, CSUN, San Bernardino State and USC, among other campuses."They want buses. They want trains. They want Uber and Lyft. They want Bird scooters. They want bikeshare. All of these things are part of their universe of personal transport, where people my age - people in the transportation planning world - we think in terms of a car, or a bus, or a train," said Paul Gonzales, spokesman for Metrolink.Metrolink said the results show the transportation needs of students are different than their parents, although most community to class just like their parents commute to work."The study was eye-opening, and now we need to talk to them. The decisions we make in the coming years are going to affect the young people for decades to come. It's really important for them to be at the table," Gonzales said.