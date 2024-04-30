WATCH LIVE

At least 3 injured after Metro train crashes with bus in Exposition Park, authorities say

ByABC7.com staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 7:40PM
A Metro train with passengers on board crashed into a bus in the Exposition Park area Tuesday.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were injured after a Metro train with passengers on board crashed with a USC bus in the Exposition Park area Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before noon on Exposition Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three passengers were on the bus and about 30 were on the train at the time of the crash, authorities said. Three people who were on the train were being taken to the hospital in minor condition.

Several others were being evaluated.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where there were several first responders. The front portion of the bus appeared to have significant damage.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

