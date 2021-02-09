Traffic

NB 110 Freeway in Carson reopens after 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed and three other people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the 110 Freeway in Carson Monday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side at about 8:10 p.m. near the Carson Street exit.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition and two others suffered injuries described as minor, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

AIR7 HD captured aerial footage showing debris across lanes and severely damaged vehicles as traffic was backed up for miles.

Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The Sigalert was lifted at about 11:45 p.m.
