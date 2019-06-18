Traffic

New California gas tax kicking in on July 1

You might have noticed Southern California gas prices dropping for the past month or so -- that's about to change.

On July 1, California's new gas tax kicks in.

It will add an additional 5.6 cents per gallon of gas, with the money going to repair roads and road infrastructure.

It's projected to generate more than $50 billion over the next decade.

There was a move to repeal the bill by way of ballot measure last year, but it failed.
