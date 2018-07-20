A wreck involving an overturned cement truck temporarily shut down all lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway in Carson on Friday.The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Carson Street exit.The big rig was on its side, blocking at least three lanes as liquid spilled onto the freeway.California Highway Patrol officers shut down all lanes due to the crash, but they were reopened around 3:30 p.m. after traffic had been backed up for miles.The driver of the truck was reportedly injured in the accident.