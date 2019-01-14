TRAFFIC

PCH reopened from Ventura County to Malibu after mudslide closure

Crews work to clear a mudslide that shut down a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday, Jan. 14, 2109.

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway between Ventura County and Malibu has reopened after being shut down for several hours Monday due to a mudslide.

Authorities said PCH was shut down from Las Posas Road in Camarillo to Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu shortly before noon. That closure was later expanded to cover Broad Beach to Las Posas due to significant mud flow.

Crews worked to clear the mess and the road was reopened in both directions by around 4 p.m.

"Please drive with caution," Caltrans warned motorists.


A similar part of the highway was inundated with mud the last time a small storm cell hit the region, causing vehicles to get stuck in the muck.

