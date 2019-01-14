LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A portion of Pacific Coast Highway between Ventura County and Malibu has reopened after being shut down for several hours Monday due to a mudslide.
Authorities said PCH was shut down from Las Posas Road in Camarillo to Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu shortly before noon. That closure was later expanded to cover Broad Beach to Las Posas due to significant mud flow.
Crews worked to clear the mess and the road was reopened in both directions by around 4 p.m.
"Please drive with caution," Caltrans warned motorists.
UPDATE: Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) is now fully OPEN to motorists in both directions, from Trancas Cayon Rd in #Malibu to Las Posas Rd. in Ventura. Please drive with caution. https://t.co/S82NQeFLT6— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 15, 2019
Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) is closed in both direction from Trancas Canyon Rd./Borad Beach Rd. in #Malibu to Las Posas Rd. in Ventura due to significant mud flow and runoff in various areas that has covered lanes. Residents are allowed w/ID as long as it is safe. #LARain pic.twitter.com/FDhVYmLo32— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019
A similar part of the highway was inundated with mud the last time a small storm cell hit the region, causing vehicles to get stuck in the muck.