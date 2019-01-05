Mudslides and flooding shut down both directions of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu near the Los Angeles and Ventura County line Saturday night.A mudslide happened around 7 p.m. near Las Posas Road, causing vehicles to get stuck in the mud and water. It was unclear how many vehicles were stuck.Then about half a mile north of Neptune's Net, heavy flooding was reported.Another area closed along PCH was at Encinal Canyon, west of the L.A. and Ventura county line because of another mudslide.No injuries were reported.It was unclear for how long both directions of the highway would be closed.Flash flood warnings were in effect for all areas affected by the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.About an inch of rain was expected to fall in many parts of the Southland as a storm system moved through the region Saturday night.