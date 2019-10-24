Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Hacienda Heights high school

@INDLASD deputies assisting school police and @LACOFD with airlift of pedestrian struck by vehicle. Wedgeworth drive near Wilson High School will have delays while CHP handles traffic investigation. #sheriff #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/Mw5z21td8v — LASD Industry Stn. (@INDLASD) October 24, 2019

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning near a school in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.The collision happened near Glen A. Wilson High School in the 16400 block of Wedgeworth Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet shortly before 9 a.m.The victim's identity and condition were not immediately known.A video released by the Sheriff's Department showed a rescue helicopter landing on an athletic field at the scene.Drivers were advised to expect delays on Wedgeworth while the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation at the crash site.