Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Hacienda Heights high school

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Helicopter lands on a field in Hacienda Heights before airlifting a crash victim to a hospital on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning near a school in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

The collision happened near Glen A. Wilson High School in the 16400 block of Wedgeworth Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet shortly before 9 a.m.

The victim's identity and condition were not immediately known.

A video released by the Sheriff's Department showed a rescue helicopter landing on an athletic field at the scene.

Drivers were advised to expect delays on Wedgeworth while the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation at the crash site.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
