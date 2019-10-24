Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Hacienda Heights high school

The collision happened near Glen A. Wilson High School in the 16400 block of Wedgeworth Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet shortly before 9 a.m.
The victim's identity and condition were not immediately known.
@INDLASD deputies assisting school police and @LACOFD with airlift of pedestrian struck by vehicle. Wedgeworth drive near Wilson High School will have delays while CHP handles traffic investigation. #sheriff #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/Mw5z21td8v— LASD Industry Stn. (@INDLASD) October 24, 2019
A video released by the Sheriff's Department showed a rescue helicopter landing on an athletic field at the scene.
Drivers were advised to expect delays on Wedgeworth while the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation at the crash site.
