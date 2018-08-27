Pedestrian struck, killed in Diamond Bar near 57 Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Brea Canyon Road in Diamond Bar as the incident closed northbound and southbound lanes on the road from Diamond Bar to Tonner Canyon near the 57 Freeway Monday morning.California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the scene.Details regarding the collision were not immediately clear.The incident was affecting traffic on the southbound 57 Freeway. It is unknown how long road closures will be in effect.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.