Pedestrian struck, killed on southbound 5 Freeway at 710 connector in East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway at the transition to the southbound 710 Freeway in the East L.A. area Monday morning, authorities said.The incident was reported around 3:40 a.m., according to traffic logs from the California Highway Patrol.All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway past the 710 connector were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene and were reopened by 6:30 a.m., snarling traffic for drivers for a few hours.Details on the pedestrian that was killed were not immediately available.