A Redlands police officer was hospitalized Friday morning after his patrol vehicle slammed into a power pole while he was responding to a report of a man with a gun, authorities said.The crash happened about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Lugonia Avenue and Church Street, authorities said in a statement. The force of the impact sheared the pole, resulting in a power outage in the area.News video from the scene showed the front end of the SUV in flames. The fire was extinguished and the officer was transported to a medical center with "broken bones and other major injuries," the Redlands Police Department said.