Santa Monica is looking to add more electric vehicle charging stations.Currently there are 89 stations in Santa Monica. The city council is aiming for more than 300 by 2020.It's part of the Electric Vehicle Action Plan.EVAP is a three-year infrastructure plan to spend more than $2 million to increase the city's public charging network.The plan includes requiring new construction to have EV charging spaces, and offers rebates to support EV charging infrastructure.The state of California aims to have 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. And 5 million more by 2030.