PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A semi-truck erupted in flames Saturday morning after it slammed through barriers and onto the light-rail tracks on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near Madre Street, prompting the closure of three westbound lanes and one eastbound lane. The eastbound lane was subsequently reopened.
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. In a tweet, the agency said no one was injured in the incident.
“Purrrfect” rescue while on scene of a major freeway incident this am a kitten ran across the freeway and under the tires while the truck was still burning. Firefighters rescued it and rendered aid. pic.twitter.com/0E0WBSsFX1— Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) October 13, 2018
The Fire Department later released photos of a kitten that was rescued by firefighters after it ran across the freeway and under the burning big rig.
Gold Line service was suspended in both directions at the scene. Bus shuttles were transporting passengers between the Sierra Madre Villa and Allen stations, according to Metro.
Conditions on the freeway were slippery due to an overnight storm, but it was unclear if the rain was a factor in the crash.
Major accident 210 West bound at Allen in Pasadena @ABC7 @KTLAMorningNews pic.twitter.com/T0oNRbcB3P— Reggie (@BigReg38) October 13, 2018