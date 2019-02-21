TRAFFIC

Torrance motor officer hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway near Long Beach; all NB lanes closed

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Torrance police motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway that prompted the closure of all northbound lanes.

The collision was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the 605 Freeway interchange.

The officer's condition was not immediately known.

Traffic on the northbound 405 was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the interstate of the mangled motorcycle and damaged vehicles.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
