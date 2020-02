Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Van Nuys has some of the most dangerous intersections in Los Angeles, according to a new study.The busy intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard ranked No. 1 on the list.The study from Crosstown LA , done in partnership with USC, says there were 47 traffic collisions there last year."If you look around you can see why. It's lots of swerving, lots of crashing," said neighborhood resident Bryson Tindzley.He said he's seen two fatal crashes and several other accidents while walking in the area."It's honestly dangerous walking because I've seen crashes just trying to walk and play basketball," he said.The study found that Van Nuys is home to six of the city's top 20 most dangerous intersections. Nearly 200 collisions were reported in 2019.The No. 3 intersection on the list is Burbank and Sepulveda boulevards.An authority interviewed for the study says many of the accidents are preventable and caused by distracted driving.