Traffic

DUI suspect slams tow truck into more than a dozen vehicles in El Monte rampage caught on video

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect was arrested after a tow truck slammed into more than a dozen vehicles last weekend in El Monte, authorities said.

A witness recorded part of the June 6 rampage on video, which shows the tow truck ramming several parked cars in a strip mall parking lot as onlookers gasp in horror.

After the truck hit a cinder-block wall, several bystanders began throwing objects at the driver-side door and window, which shattered. They then pulled the driver from the cab of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The suspect and two others were hurt in the altercation. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrived and took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI and felony hit and run. His identity was not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficel montelos angeles countytow truckcar crashtowing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC rescinds face covering order as more businesses get OK to reopen
Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in Torrance park
Mayor Garcetti disagrees with protesters' calls for defunding LAPD
Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos honoring Kobe, Gianna
Ontario airport to convert parking lot into drive-in theater
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Orange County mall reopens months after coronavirus closure
Show More
Some UCLA students defend suspended professor's refusal to reschedule exam over protests
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Terrell Owens organizes rally near LA Forum
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News