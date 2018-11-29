CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a crash that temporarily closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 4 a.m. just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto that street as a SigAlert was issued.
Lanes were reopened around noon, according to a tweet by Caltrans.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters who responded to the scene managed to contain a fuel spill, the CHP said.
As of 10:29 AM the expected closure of ALL lanes of SR 118, westbound, west of SR 27, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, will continue until 11:30 AM. Traffic being detoured to southbound SR 27. Major congestion/delays. Avoid the area. Alternate routes: US 101 & SR 126. @CaltransDist7 https://t.co/u56SiJwws6— CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 29, 2018
The official cause of the crash has not been determined. Light rain had been falling in Chatsworth and throughout the Southland at the time of the incident.