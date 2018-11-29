TRAFFIC

118 Freeway's WB lanes reopen after semi-truck hauling beverages jackknifes in Chatsworth crash

A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a crash that closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga. (CalTrans)

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a crash that temporarily closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 4 a.m. just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto that street as a SigAlert was issued.

Lanes were reopened around noon, according to a tweet by Caltrans.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters who responded to the scene managed to contain a fuel spill, the CHP said.

The official cause of the crash has not been determined. Light rain had been falling in Chatsworth and throughout the Southland at the time of the incident.
