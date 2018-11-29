As of 10:29 AM the expected closure of ALL lanes of SR 118, westbound, west of SR 27, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, will continue until 11:30 AM. Traffic being detoured to southbound SR 27. Major congestion/delays. Avoid the area. Alternate routes: US 101 & SR 126. @CaltransDist7 https://t.co/u56SiJwws6 — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 29, 2018

A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a crash that temporarily closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 4 a.m. just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto that street as a SigAlert was issued.Lanes were reopened around noon, according to a tweet by Caltrans.No injuries were immediately reported.Firefighters who responded to the scene managed to contain a fuel spill, the CHP said.The official cause of the crash has not been determined. Light rain had been falling in Chatsworth and throughout the Southland at the time of the incident.