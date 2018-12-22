TRAFFIC

SHOCKING VIDEO: Car goes airborne, crashes into top of tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Cameras in Slovakia captured a stunning car crash that looks like it could be straight out of James Bond movie.

A BMW goes flying toward the side of a tunnel entrance, hits the top of the tunnel, flips in the air and crashes onto the road inside.

Amazingly, the driver suffered only minor injuries. Police say it appears he fell asleep at the wheel.

The video was posted on the local police's Facebook page. It's been viewed millions of times.
