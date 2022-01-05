otrc

National Geographic's "Trafficked" takes audience to underworlds of crime and white nationalism

Emmy-Nominated docu-series "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" is back for season two
Nat Geo docu-series "Trafficked" visits crime underworlds

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- National Geographic's Emmy-nominated docu-series "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller" takes viewers into the global underworld's most dangerous black markets. The powerful series' second season delves deeper into crime worlds and explores a broader range of shadow economies and hate trafficking.

"In Season 2 of 'Trafficked" we approached subjects that at first glance you wouldn't think of as black markets," said Van Zeller.


Some of these subjects include plastic surgery, romance scams, and white supremacy.

"These white supremacy groups are very much part of a global network that operates very much like a trafficking organization," said Van Zeller. "But instead of putting drugs in people's bodies or guns in their hands, they're putting hateful ideology in people's minds."


"One thing this show shows us is that no matter how far into the edges of our society you travel that you still find people that are relatable"

"Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller" airs Wednesdays nights at 9pm ET/PT on National Geographic and via streaming on Hulu
