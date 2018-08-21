Train derailment prompts evacuations in San Bernardino

Several tanker cars seen derailed in San Bernardino on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
At least 13 tanker cars have derailed in San Bernardino, prompting evacuations of surrounding buildings as a precaution, sheriff's officials say.

The train derailment happened in the 7200 block of Cajon Boulevard near Devore Boulevard, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

Evacuations of surrounding buildings are in place as a precaution. At least one tank is believed to be leaking. San Bernardino police said there is no immediate threat to the area.



Cajon Boulevard was shut down on both sides as hazmat crews responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
