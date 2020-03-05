Video: Train smashes car after driver turns onto Metro Blue Line tracks in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro Blue Line train smashed into a car that had turned onto the tracks in South Los Angeles, crunching and dragging the vehicle, but miraculously leaving the driver with only minor injuries.

Video shows the crash happening around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Long Beach Avenue and 55th Street.

The dark sedan drives parallel to the tracks, slows down and then turns left right into the path of a speeding train approaching quickly from behind.



The train smashes into the car at full speed and drags the vehicle some distance down the tracks.

Detectives say the driver made it out alive with what were only described as scrapes and bruises.

"This could've had a tragic outcome," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. "Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us - pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices.

From the video, it appears a gate was down blocking traffic that would be approaching in the right lane, but there was no gate blocking the left side. With normal two-way traffic, that side would be driving into oncoming vehicles in any case.

It was not immediately apparent if there were any flashing lights or bells working at that crossing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countymetrotrain accidenttrain crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News