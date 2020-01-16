Body cam captures moment officer hit by train while in pursuit of suspect

POLK COUNTY, Georgia (KABC) -- Stunning body camera video shows a Georgia police officer getting hit by a train.

Officer Andy Anderson was chasing a burglary suspect down railroad tracks in Georgia when he ran head-on into the speeding freight train .

Anderson suffered a concussion, six broken ribs, a broken elbow and a broken shoulder bone.

He's now back home recovering.

The suspect got away, but police know who he is.
