Bay Area health officials have confirmed the first death in their region from a street drug nicknamed Tranq that can cause the loss of limbs and peeling flesh.

First Bay Area death reported from street drug Tranq, intended for use as animal sedative

Tranq is the street name for the animal tranquilizer xylazine, often combined with other drugs like fentanyl or heroin.

Xylazine is not intended for human use. It can cause drowsiness and amnesia and can slow down breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels, according to authorities.

Potential side effects also skin peeling and horrific wounds that may lead to the need for amputation.

'Tranq' warning: LA County, FDA officials take steps against dangerous 'zombie drug' xylazine

California officials say xylazine is not prevalent in the state's street-drug supply but there are concerns it could become more common.

Santa Clara County officials say a 36-year-old man died in February after taking the drug.

Health officials recommend treating someone with Narcan if they have overdosed on Tranq. They say the Narcan does not treat the effects of the animal tranquilizer but can counteract other opioids it may be fixed with, such as fentanyl.