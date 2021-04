CA lifts statewide travel advisory that asked leisure travelers to stay within 120 miles of their home

EMBED >More News Videos As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out nationwide, fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, California has lifted its statewide advisory that asked leisure travelers to stay within 120 miles of their home.The Transportation Security Administration has reported more than one million travelers at U.S. airports every day for the past three weeks.The lifting of the advisory comes as many people are on spring break.However, state officials are still asking everyone, even those who are vaccinated, to still avoid leaving the state or country if it is not essential.Non-essential travelers from out of state are also "strongly discouraged" from traveling into the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.However the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.