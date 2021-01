EMBED >More News Videos Facing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, California has been issuing waivers allowing hospitals to temporarily bypass the nation's only strict nurse-to-patient ratios.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California has issued new guidance telling people not to travel more than 120 miles from home, unless it's for essential purposes.It's all due to the pandemic.Travelers from other states and countries are also being "strongly discouraged" from coming to California.Los Angeles County also says people must quarantine when they return from traveling outside the county, however there's really no way to enforce that.