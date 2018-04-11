TRAVEL

$5B people mover approved for LAX

A nearly $5 billion people mover has been approved for Los Angeles International Airport. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A nearly $5 billion people mover has been approved for Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles City Council approved the contract for the driverless electric trains connecting airport terminals with the Metro light-rail system.

The contract voted on Wednesday goes to a consortium called LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS.

Bombardier Transportation will provide the operating system, including all vehicles.

The people mover is expected to open in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
