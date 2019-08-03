Travel

10,500 SCE customers remain without power in Irvine after substation fire, flights resume at John Wayne Airport

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at an electrical substation in Orange County caused a power outage that left 28,000 customers in Irvine without power and temporarily grounded all flights at John Wayne Airport, officials said.

Southern California Edison said the substation caught fire at 6:20 p.m. Friday and affected customers in Irvine and Newport Beach. The substation was later de-energized but sustained damage.

Crews were working to restore power.

The outage knocked out power for all three terminals at John Wayne Airport and prompted all inbound flights to be diverted.

The airport reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.

Orange County Fire Authority responded to the area of Jamboree Road and Michaelson Drive, where they extinguished the vault fire that led to the outage.

Power to terminals slowly started to come back on around 9 p.m. but an airport spokesperson said there would be no more departures and planned on resuming operations by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Guests who were supposed to pick up passengers are advised to call the airline to get information on where diverted flights would be landing.

A "care and reception facility" was initially set up at Northwood High School those in need of shelter during the power outage. That facility was later moved to Northwood Community Park at 4531 Bryan Ave. All Irvine community centers were serving as cooling centers.

At 6:40 a.m. Saturday, the airport announced it was open for all commercial flights.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsanta anaorange countyairport newsjohn wayne airportflight divertedflight emergency
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
Art or retaliation? Emoji war brewing in Manhattan Beach
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
SoCal homeowners being dropped by insurance companies because of fire risk
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
Deputy shoots suspect who struck another deputy with pickup truck
Show More
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
Eastbound 60 Fwy lanes closed through Monday morning
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
More TOP STORIES News