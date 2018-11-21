TRAVEL

LAX urges people to come early as 244K expected to pass through LAX day before Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles International Airport officials are urging travelers to come early as Wednesday is expected to be the third busiest travel day during the Thanksgiving holiday. (KABC)

By and Brandi Hitt
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles International Airport officials are urging travelers to come early as Wednesday is expected to be the third busiest travel day during the Thanksgiving holiday.

A record 2.52 million travelers are expected to pass through the airport over an 11-day period, which started on Friday and ends on Monday. Of that 2.52 million, about 244,000 people are anticipated to pass through the airport Wednesday.

The record is a 4.25 percent increase over last year's 2.42 million passengers.

Officials said the busiest day at the airport will be the Monday after Thanksgiving, with 251,000 travelers expected. The second busiest day will be Sunday, where nearly 249,000 people will travel.

For anyone looking to miss the crowds, the slowest days are expected to be Thanksgiving and Black Friday, where between 183,000 and 206,000 people will travel.

In addition to all of the travelers over the holiday period, nearly 1.13 million vehicles will be on airport roadways. Sunday will be the busiest day with 123,000 vehicles, followed by Wednesday with 120,000 and Monday with 118,000.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before any domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

While 4.2 million people are expected to get away for the long weekend, about 3.6 million of those travelers will be doing so on the road, according to AAA.

EMBED More News Videos

While 4.2 million people are expected to get away for the long weekend, about 3.6 million of those travelers will be doing so on the road, according to AAA.



The heaviest congestion for Wednesday is expected to be between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the 5 Freeway between the Pacific Coast Highway and south Orange County, and the highway and Oceanside.

Caltrans District 7 is also warning residents traveling in Los Angeles and Ventura counties near the Woolsey Fire burn area to be careful. As a rain storm is also expected to hit the region sometime Wednesday evening, there may be rocks, debris and mud that end up on the roadways in those areas.

To help motorists stay safe, Caltrans asks motorists to check the Caltrans Quickmap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call 511 for the latest traffic updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrafficair travellos angeles international airportAAAdrivingthanksgivingholiday travelholidayrecordLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyVentura CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022
More Travel
Top Stories
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
Man found shot to death on balcony of Azusa home
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
Family mourns loss of young mother found dead in Commerce
Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day
VIDEO: Florida deputy shoots through windshield at armed suspect
SoCal Edison warning customers about scams
Show More
Ex-LA County lifeguard rescued by first responders while swimming
John C. Reilly breaks the internet in 'Wreck-It-Ralph 2'
Carl's Jr. closing corporate offices in Anaheim
USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson wins major award
LA officials to set up task force to crack down on illegal racing
More News