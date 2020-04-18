Coronavirus

Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming back home after being stranded in Philippines for over a month

Ben Renzulli and his girlfriend traveled to the country for a dream vacation but instead found themselves dealing with a full lockdown in a foreign country.
By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California couple has now found a way back home after becoming stranded in the Philippines for over month during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Renzulli and his girlfriend traveled to the country for a dream vacation but instead found themselves dealing with a full lockdown in a foreign country.

Renzulli said they landed in Cebu, Manila when they noticed things weren't right.

"We saw on the news that the World Health Organization announced that this was a global pandemic. Following that on the 14th, the president here did a national lockdown and restricted all domestic and international flights," he said.

While trapped on the remote island, the couple were placed under a 14-day quarantine. They reached out to the U.S. embassy, but Renzulli quickly grew frustrated with the embassy's response.

"It's a little concerning that the United States embassy doesn't really have a plan of getting their citizens home directly, instead they are relying on other countries," he added.

That's when Australia stepped in and allowed the couple to book seats on a flight home -- almost 40 days after they became stranded.

While he is frustrated with the U.S. response Renzulli says he is looking forward to having more freedom in America.

"There's checkpoints everywhere, making sure that people are following orders here and they're taking it very serious here. It's definitely not like the United States of America," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countysanta claritaair traveltravelcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Rapid testing team will focus on LA's homeless
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
More TOP STORIES News