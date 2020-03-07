Carnival cruise ship guests cleared to disembark after coronavirus scare in Long Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5993885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger's "medical matter" prompted authorities to suspend disembarkation for a Carnival Cruise Line ship that was docked near the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Guests on a Carnival cruise ship in Long Beach were cleared to disembark Saturday night after a passenger fell ill and underwent testing for the coronavirus.Authorities delayed the Carnival Cruise Line ship at the Port of Long Beach until the patient could be tested for coronavirus. The test came returned negative.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the vessel docked near the Queen Mary in the morning and transported the passenger to a medical center, according to Long Beach Fire Department.Passenger Jenni Griffith Cobb commented on Mitcham's Facebook post by asking for food service to be resumed, noting: "We're crazy hungry and everything is shut down."The cruise director replied that lunch would be available starting at 11:30 a.m.On Twitter, Jim McKiernan said he had been waiting more than 3 hours to disembark from the ship."Just hoping we get off soon," McKiernan wrote. "Thankfully we drove and don't fly."A video posted on social media by Beau Dodson showed passengers' luggage lined up in a seemingly endless row inside the ship as they waited for updates."Everyone has missed their flights," Dodson wrote.Carnival Panorama released a statement Saturday night, which said, in part: