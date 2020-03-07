Long Beach: Carnival cruise ship passenger hospitalized, debarkation delayed pending results of coronavirus test

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5993885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger's "medical matter" prompted authorities to suspend disembarkation for a Carnival Cruise Line ship that was docked near the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- After a passenger was hospitalized Saturday morning, authorities delayed debarkation from a Carnival Cruise Line ship at the Port of Long Beach until the patient could be tested for coronavirus.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the vessel that was docked near the Queen Mary and transported the passenger to a medical center, said Firefighter Jake Heflin, spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.Heflin emphasized that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Long Beach, and the patient's test results were pending.A Carnival Cruise Line medical team "is in direct contact with authorities and we hope to debark shortly," cruise director Matt Mitcham said in a statement released shortly after 11 a.m.Passenger Jenni Griffith Cobb commented on Mitcham's Facebook post by asking for food service to be resumed, noting: "We're crazy hungry and everything is shut down."The cruise director replied that lunch would be available starting at 11:30 a.m.On Twitter, Jim McKiernan said he had been waiting more than 3 hours to disembark from the ship."Just hoping we get off soon," McKiernan wrote. "Thankfully we drove and don't fly."As the morning turned to afternoon, another company spokesperson said the company was advising passengers that they would be delayed aboard the Panorama until at least 6 p.m."While we cannot discuss their specific condition, they are a U.S. citizen who has not traveled internationally, and does not meet the CDC criteria that puts them in an at risk category for coronavirus," Carnival said in a statement, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Nevertheless, based on an evaluation at a local hospital, medical authorities want to administer a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution."A video posted on social media by Beau Dodson showed passengers' luggage lined up in a seemingly endless row inside the ship as they waited for updates."Everyone has missed their flights," Dodson wrote.Carnival Panorama released a statement Saturday night, which said, in part: