Long Beach: Carnival cruise ship passenger hospitalized, debarkation delayed pending results of coronavirus test

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the vessel that was docked near the Queen Mary and transported the passenger to a medical center, said Firefighter Jake Heflin, spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.
Heflin emphasized that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Long Beach, and the patient's test results were pending.
A Carnival Cruise Line medical team "is in direct contact with authorities and we hope to debark shortly," cruise director Matt Mitcham said in a statement released shortly after 11 a.m.
Passenger Jenni Griffith Cobb commented on Mitcham's Facebook post by asking for food service to be resumed, noting: "We're crazy hungry and everything is shut down."
The cruise director replied that lunch would be available starting at 11:30 a.m.
On Twitter, Jim McKiernan said he had been waiting more than 3 hours to disembark from the ship.
"Just hoping we get off soon," McKiernan wrote. "Thankfully we drove and don't fly."
As the morning turned to afternoon, another company spokesperson said the company was advising passengers that they would be delayed aboard the Panorama until at least 6 p.m.
"While we cannot discuss their specific condition, they are a U.S. citizen who has not traveled internationally, and does not meet the CDC criteria that puts them in an at risk category for coronavirus," Carnival said in a statement, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Nevertheless, based on an evaluation at a local hospital, medical authorities want to administer a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution."
#CarnivalPanorama @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews Video of luggage. People waiting for news. Everyone has missed their flights. pic.twitter.com/XlR6WYH8B9— Beau Dodson (@BeauDodson) March 7, 2020
A video posted on social media by Beau Dodson showed passengers' luggage lined up in a seemingly endless row inside the ship as they waited for updates.
"Everyone has missed their flights," Dodson wrote.
Carnival Panorama released a statement Saturday night, which said, in part:
Carnival Cruise Line continues to await the test results from a guest on Carnival Panorama who was taken to a hospital in Long Beach, Calif., for evaluation and a COVID-19 test ordered by public health authorities out of an abundance of caution. We have advised our onboard guests that their debarkation will be delayed until we have approval from the authorities. While we hope the results will still come this evening, we have no control over the timing. As soon as we hear, we will give guests the opportunity to depart the ship if Customs and Border Patrol agents are still available. Over the course of the day and evening, we have given guests access to their staterooms, opened up dining venues and provided complimentary internet service to make the extra time on the ship as enjoyable as possible.
Guests on the cruise that was scheduled to depart on Saturday have been advised that embarkation will not take place this evening and that we intend to operate their sailing as soon as we have clearance from the authorities. We will notify our guests as soon as we have more information. Our intent is to embark on Sunday for a modified six-day cruise. We are providing those guests hotel and meal reimbursement or the option to cancel with a full refund.