Customs computers shut down at airports nationwide

Landed at JFK and machines are down at customs check point. This is I’m in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it. pic.twitter.com/6RDl4TjRQz — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, tweeted that the computers are shut down but the agency is working on getting them back online.UCB had attempted to use a backup system, but now, passengers are being processed manually, Kennedy Airport tweeted.A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line."This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.The cause of the shutdown is unknown.