Shark attack: Glendale woman bitten while vacationing in Hawaii

HAWAII (KABC) -- A Glendale woman was recovering after ending up in the jaws of a shark.Kimberly Bishop was on vacation in Hawaii, kayaking off the shores of the Big Island with her husband in front of her on a stand up paddle board moments before the attack."The water was really clear, I didn't see anything out of the ordinary. Then all of the sudden, something hit me from behind and immediately dumped me over and bit my leg like right away," she said.The shark quickly let go after biting her thigh above her right knee.The bite mark is about 12 inches in diameter.Other couples helped bring Bishop to shore.The beaches were closed in that area until further notice.